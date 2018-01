Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mukand Ltd:

* SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AMONG CO, MUKAND VIJAYANAGAR STEEL, MUKAND ALLOY STEELS, THEIR SHAREHOLDERS, CREDITORS HAS BECOME EFFECTIVE​

* MUKAND VIJAYANAGAR STEEL LTD STANDS DISSOLVED WITHOUT WINDING UP Source text: bit.ly/2ELBqfh