BRIEF-Mukuba Announcement Of Letter Of Intent With Fogchain Inc.

* MUKUBA ANNOUNCEMENT OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH FOGCHAIN INC.

* MUKUBA RESOURCES - TO COMPLETE BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH FOGCHAIN BY SHARE EXCHANGE, MERGER, AMONG OTHERS

* MUKUBA RESOURCES LTD - IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED TRANSACTION, CO INTENDS TO APPLY TO DELIST ITS COMMON SHARES FROM TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

* MUKUBA RESOURCES - THE TRANSACTION IS ARM'S LENGTH TRANSACTION, TO WILL CONSTITUTE REVERSE TAKEOVER OF CO BY FOGCHAIN, PURSUANT TO EXCHANGE POLICIES