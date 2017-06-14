FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Mulberry Group FY pretax profit rise 21 pct to 7.5 mln pounds
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 14, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mulberry Group FY pretax profit rise 21 pct to 7.5 mln pounds

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group Plc:

* FY pretax profit rose 21 pct to 7.5 million stg

* FY revenue rose 8 pct to 168.1 million stg

* FY retail sales (including digital) up 8 pct to 128.3 mln stg (2016: 118.7 mln stg) with like-for-like up 5 pct

* FY revenue from digital channels increased by 19 pct to represent 15 pct of group revenue (2016: 14 pct) with localised mulberry.com sites introduced in China and Korea

* Retail like-for-like sales (including digital) up 1 pct for 10 weeks to June 3, 2017

* Cash of 21.1 mln stg at end of period (2016: 14.0 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.