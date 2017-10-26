FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mulesoft Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19
October 26, 2017 / 9:08 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Mulesoft Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mulesoft Inc:

* Mulesoft announces financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $77.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.5 million

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mulesoft Inc - sees ‍ q4 total revenue between $82 million and $84 million​

* Mulesoft inc - sees ‍Q4 total revenue between $82 million and $84 million​

* Mulesoft Inc - sees Q4 ‍non-gaap net loss per share of approximately $0.12​

* Mulesoft Inc - sees fy 2017 ‍total revenue between $290 million and $292 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $78.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.39, revenue view $280.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mulesoft Inc - sees ‍2017 non-gaap net loss per share between $0.41 and $0.43​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
