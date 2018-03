Feb 28 (Reuters) - Multifield International Holdings Ltd :

* IF DOUMEN LAND IS BOUGHT BACK BY LOCAL GOVERNMENT, IT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DAILY OPERATIONS

* THERE MAY BE REALIZED GAIN OR IMPAIRMENT LOSS RECORDED WHICH MAY AFFECT PROFIT AND LOSS POSITION OF GROUP FROM REPURCHASE