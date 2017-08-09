FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Munich Re CEO says too early to give a profit forecast for 2018
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Munich Re CEO says too early to give a profit forecast for 2018

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Munich Re

* CEO says too early to provide a profit forecast for 2018

* CEO says "ambition" is to stabilise profit and gradually increase profit, when asked about 2018 outlook

* CFO says Solvency II ratio at end of first half of 2017 was 261 percent, despite dividend payments and currency losses

* CEO says not very likely to seek acquisition of a broad reinsurer

* CEO says any possible acquisition targets are relatively expensive, not under pressure to acquire

* Board member declines to provide Grenfell Tower fire cost estimate but says costs containable for a company like Munich Re Further company coverage:

