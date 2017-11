Nov 28 (Reuters) - Munich Re:

* ERGO ENDS DISCUSSIONS CONCERNING SALE OF ITS GERMAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANIES WITH TRADITIONAL LIFE INSURANCE PORTFOLIOS​

* ‍ERGO WILL CURRENTLY NOT PURSUE SALE OF ITS TRADITIONAL LIFE INSURANCE PORTFOLIOS ANY FURTHER​

* ‍DECISION FOLLOWS ASSESSMENT OF NON-BINDING OFFERS SUBMITTED BY POTENTIAL BUYERS AND A DISCUSSION OF VARIOUS OPTIONS AVAILABLE.​