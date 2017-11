Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ilookabout Corp

* iLookabout Corp - ‍ Municipal Property Assessment Corporation has executed a multi-year renewal to its agreement with iLookabout​

* iLookabout Corp - ‍ renewal of MPAC agreement to host and manage MPAC’s municipal connect platform which is used by Ontario municipalities​

* iLookabout Corp - ‍financial terms of agreement were not disclosed​