Nov 14 (Reuters) - Murakami Corp

* Says co’s Jiaxing-based automobile parts unit plans to set up a wholly owned unit in Tianjin in December

* Says the new unit will be capitalized at 10 million yuan (about 170 million yen) and will be mainly engaged in production and sales of rear-view mirrors for automobiles

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mpbUFh

