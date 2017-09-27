FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp announces strategic entry into deep water Brazil
September 27, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp announces strategic entry into deep water Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp

* Murphy Oil Corporation announces strategic entry into deep water Brazil

* Murphy Oil Corp - co and its partners are high bidder in brazil’s round 14 lease sale for blocks seal-m-501 and seal-m-503

* Murphy Oil - ‍entered into farm-in agreement with Queiroz galvão exploração e produção to acquire 20 percent working interest in blocks seal-m-351, seal-m-428

* Murphy Oil Corp - QGEP will retain 30 percent wi in blocks seal-m-351, seal-m-428

* Murphy Oil Corp - ‍Exxonmobil exploração brasil ltda has farmed into the remaining 50 percent working interest in blocks seal-m-351, seal-m-428 as operator ​

* Murphy Oil Corp - ​enters into‍ farm-in agreement with queiroz galvão exploração e produção through its Brazilian unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

