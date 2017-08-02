BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corporation Q2 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp

* Murphy Oil Corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍on track to achieve full year production guidance​

* Qtrly ‍Eagle Ford Shale production in quarter averaged 46 mboepd, with 87 percent liquids​

* Murphy Oil Corp - ‍production for Q3 2017 is estimated in range of 156 to 158 mboepd​

* Murphy Oil Corp- ‍full year capital expenditure guidance is being maintained at $890 million​

* Qtrly total revenue $474.5 million versus $437.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $484.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Murphy Oil Corp - is tightening estimated full year 2017 production guidance to be in range of 163 to 167 mboepd​

* Murphy Oil - ‍Q3 guidance is below Q2 production partly due to pre-planned downtime work at Sarawak fields and non-operated Terra Nova Field

* Murphy Oil Corp - ‍for second half of 2017, company expects to bring 46 wells online, of which 24 will be in Q3​