Nov 9 (Reuters) - Murray River Organics Ltd

* ‍Appoints George Haggar as CEO

* ‍Expects FY18 revenue to be in range of $87.5 million & $92.5 million​

* ‍Following $4.3 million in inventory write downs , expects reported FY18 EBITDA to be between $10.0 million & $11.0 million​

* Despite $2.6 million provision in FY17, board concluded further write-offs & provisions are required​

* ‍Appoints George Haggar as CEO, after MD & CEO Erling Sorensen resigned​