June 22 (Reuters) - MUTARES AG

* DGAP-NEWS: MUTARES GROUP: STS ACQUIRES BRAZILIAN PLANT OF AUTONEUM

* ‍STS EXPECTS A STRONG POTENTIAL FOR GROWTH IN RECOVERING BRAZILIAN MARKET AND PLANS WITH MID-TERM REVENUES OF EUR 12M.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)