March 5 (Reuters) - Muyuan Foods Co Ltd:

* SAYS JAN-FEB HOG SALES AT 1.7 BILLION YUAN ($268.21 million), AVERAGE SELLING PRICE DOWN 7.5 PERCENT FROM DEC AT 13.65 YUAN/KG Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2th7h6y Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3384 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)