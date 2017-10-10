FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MVC Capital board details plan to increase shareholder distributions
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 7 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MVC CapitalInc

* MVC Capital board of directors details plan to increase shareholder distributions

* MVC Capital Inc - ‍board has approved an 11% increase in company’s quarterly dividend​

* MVC Capital Inc - ‍beginning this month with Q4 dividend, MVC will increase its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share from $0.135 per share​

* MVC Capital Inc - ‍MVC is actively exploring opportunities to repurchase common shares​

* MVC Capital Inc - co’s strategy to increase shareholder distributions will further reduce discount of company’s share price to net asset value (NAV)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

