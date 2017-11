Nov 22 (Reuters) - MVC Capital Inc:

* MVC CAPITAL COMMENCES DUTCH TENDER OFFER

* MVC CAPITAL - MODIFIED OFFER​ ‍TO BUY UP TO $25 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK AT PRICE/SHARE NOT LESS THAN $10.40, NOT GREATER THAN $11.00 IN $0.10 INCREMENTS

* MVC CAPITAL INC - ‍TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 21, 2017, UNLESS EXTENDED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: