July 14 (Reuters) - MWB FAIRTRADE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK AG :

* HALF-YEAR NET PROFIT IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 1,998 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 658 THOUSAND)​

* H1 PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES OF EUR 2.198 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 652 THOUSAND)