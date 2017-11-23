BRIEF-Mybet Group's EBIT amounted to 4.4 mln euros in first nine months

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding Se

* DGAP-News: mybet Holding SE: Negative revenue trend not yet halted in the third quarter. Nevertheless customer values improved. Saving measures strengthened by job cuts.

* ‍In first nine months of 2017 financial year, Mybet Group generated consolidated revenue of Eur 24.9 million​

* ‍Mybet Group’s earnings before interest and taxes amounted to Eur 4.4 million in first nine months of this financial year​

* Cannot publish new forecast of group liquidity at end of year until final decision on implementation of financing measure ​

* Lowered forecast for Mybet Group’s financial performance indicators in 2017 predicts consolidated revenue of between Eur 35.5 - 37.5 million​

* Sees FY ‍EBIT of between Eur 2.5 million and Eur 3.0 million​