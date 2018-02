Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MYBET HOLDING SE: ADJUSTMENT TO 2017 SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST

* CURRENTLY ASSUME THAT 2017 SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 34.5 TO 35.0 MILLION EUROS

* CURRENTLY ASSUME THAT 2017 EBIT WAS AROUND 1.0 MILLION EUROS (MOST RECENTLY: 2.5 TO 3.0 MILLION EUROS)

* REASONS FOR ADJUSTMENT ARE DELAYS IN ONLINE BUSINESS IN COMPANY‘S CORE MARKETS, GREECE AND GHANA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)