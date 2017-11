Nov 10 (Reuters) - MYBET HOLDING SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MYBET HOLDING SE: GREEK SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY APPROVES RESTART OF MYBET‘S ONLINE CASINO IN GREECE. NEVERTHELESS, FULL YEAR FORECAST 2017 WILL NOT BE MET. SHORT-TERM LOAN WILL BE TAKEN OUT.

* NOW SEES FY 2017 GROUP REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 35.5 AND 37.5 MILLION​

* ‍NOW IS EXPECTING 2017 EBIT BETWEEN EUR 2.5 AND 3.0 MILLION​