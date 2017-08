July 20 (Reuters) - MYBET HOLDING SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: MYBET HOLDING SE: MANAGEMENT BOARD MANDATE OF MARKUS PEULER RENEWED ACCORDING TO SCHEDULE

* ‍NEW MANAGEMENT BOARD MANDATE HAS A TERM OF FOUR YEARS UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)