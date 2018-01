Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding Se:

* LIVE CASINO SWITCHED OFF DUE TO DECISION OF NOVOMATIC

* COMPLETE LIVE CASINO OFFERING OF MYBET HAD TO BE SWITCHED OFF AS MYBET WAS COLLABORATING EXCLUSIVELY WITH CO OF NOVOMATIC IN THIS SECTOR

* EXPECTS TO BEING ABLE TO COMPENSATE SWITCHING OFF OF LIVE CASINO OFFERING WITHIN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

* ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF SWITCHING OFF THE NOVOMATIC OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE ONLY VERY SMALL