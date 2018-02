Feb 5 (Reuters) - MYBUCKS SA:

* RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CONTRIBUTIONS IN CASH

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 1.3 MILLION NEW SHARES UNDER EXCLUSION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO EUR 11.7 MILLION

* INTENDS TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 11.67 MILLION BY UP TO EUR 1.30 MILLION TO UP TO EUR 12.97 MILLION