BRIEF-Mycronic Q3 EBIT drops as Assembly Solutions unit weighs

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mycronic AB (Publ)
* Q3 net sales were SEK 484 (497) million
* Q3 order intake was SEK 1,874 (367) million
* Q3 EBIT was SEK 63 (148) million
* Q3 underlying ebit was sek 72 (149) million
* Says board’s assessment remains, that net sales in 2017 will be at level SEK 2,800 million.
* Says we are not pleased with Q3 net sales and ebit regarding business area AS (Assembly Solutions)
* Says quarter was negatively affected in short term by, among other things, challenges within supply chain for ramp up of platform changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)