BRIEF-Myer Holdings posts FY net profit after tax $67.9 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2017 / 11:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Myer Holdings posts FY net profit after tax $67.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd

* FYy total sales value from ordinary activities down 2.67% to A$3.20 billion

* FY net profit after tax $67.9 million versus $69.4 million a year ago

* Q4 sales down 1.5%, down 0.2% on a comparable store basis

* Declares final dividend of 2.0 cents per share

* For 12 month period total sales were down 0.2% on a comparable stores basis

* FY operating gross profit was $1.22 billion, with margin down 58 basis points to 38.12% broadly reflecting higher concession mix

* All figures in A$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

