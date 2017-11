Nov 24 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd

* Anticipate continued challenging trading conditions in Q2 FY18‍​

* No imrpovement in trading so far in Q2 compared to Q1​

* Q1 sales were $699 million, down 2.8 percent

* Q1 sales on comparable store sales basis were down 2.1 percent ‍​

* Impact of amazon's launch in australia is unknown