BRIEF-Myer Holdings says sales in first six weeks of FY2018 are below expectations

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd

* In FY2018, Myer anticipates continuing changes to both consumer behaviour and broader competitive environment

* “we are obviously disappointed to have not reached our target of exceeding last year’s npat of $69.4 million”

* “progress against our metrics that matter is slower than we anticipated”

* “Today we are announcing that we will not be renewing leases at colonnades, belconnen and hornsby”

* Notes that consensus for underlying npat in FY2018 of $66 million already factors in a subdued start to the year

* Sales in first six weeks of FY2018 are below expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: