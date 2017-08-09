FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* Mylan reports second quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $2.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.03 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.30 to $4.70

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion

* Mylan NV - Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.55​

* Mylan NV - ‍“Expect generic price erosion for year of mid-single digits globally, with high-single-digit erosion expected in North America”​

* ‍Sales of Epipen auto-injector declined in current quarter as a result of increased competition​

* Mylan NV - ‍have elected to defer all major U.S. launches from full year 2017 financial guidance to 2018​

* Mylan NV - ‍As co looks to 2018, co moving target of $6.00 in adjusted EPS to at least $5.40​

* ‍Is not providing forward looking guidance for U.S. GAAP reported financial measures​

* Mylan NV - ‍Contributing to overall increase in qtrly revenues were net sales from acquisitions of Meda and topicals business of about $633.1 million​

* Mylan NV - ‍Decrease in existing products net sales in quarter was due primarily to lower pricing and, to a lesser extent, lower volumes ​

* Mylan NV - ‍Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $400 - $500 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

