Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mylan NV :

* Mylan provides statement in response to announcement of proposed amendments to civil complaint

* Says “‍have found no evidence of price fixing on part of Mylan or its employees”​

* Review of Connecticut Attorney General’s press release underpinning complaint does not change co’s views on price fixing allegations​‍​

* Says co and its president Rajiv Malik both intend to defend the generic drug price-fixing complaint