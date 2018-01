Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN TO COMPLETE $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* MYLAN - AS PER AGREEMENT WITH ABBOTT RELATED TO ABBOTT EPD DEAL, ABBOTT NOTIFIED MYLAN IT SOLD REMAINING 20.3 MILLION IN MYLAN SHARES PRIOR TO YEAR-END​