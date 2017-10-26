FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mylan wins UK court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 10:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Mylan wins UK court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mylan NV

* Mylan wins UK court ruling related to Copaxone® 40 mg/ml patent

* Mylan NV - ‍ Court issued decision in favor of Mylan and Synthon, finding all claims of Teva’s patent relating to Copaxone 40 mg/ml invalid

* Mylan NV - Co recently learned of Teva’s latest action with filing of an infringement action against Mylan’s Irish subsidiary Mylan Teoranta in court

* Mylan - ‍ Infringement action against co’s Irish unit alleging that Mylan’s glatiramer acetate 40 mg/ml injection infringes 2 European patents​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.