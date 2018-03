March 8 (Reuters) - Myokardia Inc:

* MYOKARDIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM LOW-DOSE COHORT OF PHASE 2 PIONEER-HCM STUDY OF MAVACAMTEN IN SYMPTOMATIC, OBSTRUCTIVE HYPERTROPHIC CARDIOMYOPATHY PATIENTS

* MYOKARDIA INC - STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* MYOKARDIA INC - STUDY RESULTS INFORM PHASE 3 EXPLORER-HCM DOSING; FIRST PATIENT PLANNED FOR Q2 2018