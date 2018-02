Feb 14 (Reuters) - Myokardia Inc:

* MYOKARDIA BEGINS PATIENT DOSING IN PHASE 1B CLINICAL STUDY OF MYK-491 IN DILATED CARDIOMYOPATHY PATIENTS

* MYOKARDIA INC - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 1B STUDY OF MYK-491 ARE ANTICIPATED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: