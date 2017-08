Aug 7 (Reuters) - Myokardia Inc

* Myokardia reports positive topline results in Phase 2 pioneer-hcm study of mavacamten (formerly myk-461) in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

* Myokardia - cohort met primary endpoint of change in post-exercise peak left ventricular outflow tract ) gradient from baseline to week 12

* Myokardia inc says that second, low-dose patient cohort in pioneer-hcm has completed enrollment