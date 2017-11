Nov 13 (Reuters) - Myomo Inc

* Myomo, Inc. files registration statement for proposed follow-on offering

* Myomo Inc - ‍Proposed follow-on public offering of shares of co’s common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase common stock​

* Myomo - ‍Tripoint global is releasing, effective Nov 16, all of shares subject to lock-up agreements entered into with it in connection with co's IPO