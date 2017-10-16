FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Myovant Sciences secures flexible financing commitments
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Myovant Sciences secures flexible financing commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* Myovant Sciences secures flexible financing commitments of up to $140 million

* Myovant Sciences Ltd - ‍notes mature on October 16, 2023​

* Myovant Sciences-‍under terms of agreement with Novaquest, co can request note purchases of up to $60 million at Myovant’s discretion through dec 31, 2018​

* Myovant-Plans to use proceeds to fund ongoing phase 3 development of lead compound relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis & prostate cancer​

* Myovant Sciences Ltd - ‍financing is comprised of a note purchase commitment of up to $60 million and an equity purchase commitment of up to $40 million​

* Says ‍hercules term loan facility provides Myovant an additional debt financing capacity of up to $40 million​

* Myovant Sciences-‍additionally, novaquest has committed to purchase up to additional $20 million of co shares, at Myovant’s discretion through Dec 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.