March 2 (Reuters) - MYR Group Inc:

* MYR GROUP INC SAYS ON MARCH 1, JACK ALEXANDER NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO RESIGN AS A BOARD MEMBER - SEC FILING

* MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPROVED A REDUCTION IN SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN DIRECTORS TO NINE DIRECTORS