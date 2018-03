BRIEF-MySale Group Says HY ‍Underlying EBITDA Grew 80 pct To A$5.5 Mln

March 5 (Reuters) - MySale Group Plc:

* HY REVENUE INCREASED 11% TO C. A$151.9 MILLION

* ESTABLISHED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH RETAILERS INCLUDING GILT.COM, WHICH IS PART OF HUDSON’S BAY COMPANY

* ESTABLISHED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH RETAILERS INCLUDING SPORTS DIRECT GROUP INTERNATIONAL SPORTING AND APPAREL RETAILER​

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR YEAR WILL BE AT LEAST AT TOP END OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​​​