Oct 3 (Reuters) - MYTASTE AB

* ACQUIRES COMPANY BEHIND OUTLETSVERIGE

* HAS SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS IN WIEHAGER ONLINE MARKETING SOLUTIONS AB, WHICH OWNS AND OPERATES OUTLETSVERIGE

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO FIVE TIMES THE COMPANY‘S PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR THE PERIOD 2016-10-01 TO 2017-09-30

* BEFORE DUE DILIGENCE, PRELIMINARY PURCHASE PRICE IS ESTIMATED TO SEK 4.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)