Jan 23 (Reuters) - N Brown Group:

* Q3 ‍GROUP REVENUE +3.2%

* SIMPLY BE VERY STRONG, UP 14.5%,

* USA REVENUE +22%​

* ‍FULL YEAR PROFIT EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED​​

* ‍NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ZALANDO ANNOUNCED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)