March 8 (Reuters) - N4 Pharma Plc:

* SAYS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANDREW LEISHMAN AS HEAD OF NUVEC DEVELOPMENT

* SAYS COMPANY IS PROACTIVELY LOOKING TO WORK WITH PARTNERS TO EVALUATE ITS NUVEC SYSTEM WITH THEIR PRODUCTS