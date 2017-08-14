FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Nabors announces agreement to acquire Tesco Corp in an all-stock transaction
August 14, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Nabors announces agreement to acquire Tesco Corp in an all-stock transaction

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd

* Nabors announces agreement to acquire Tesco Corporation in an all-stock transaction that values Tesco common stock at $4.62 per share

* Nabors Industries Ltd - first year operating synergies are expected to approach $20 million with full run-rate operating synergies of $30 million to $35 million

* Nabors - ‍to buy all issued, outstanding shares of Tesco, with each outstanding Tesco share being exchanged for 0.68 common shares of Nabors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

