FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nabors announces agreement to acquire Tesco Corp in an all-stock transaction
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
Brexit
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nabors announces agreement to acquire Tesco Corp in an all-stock transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd

* Nabors announces agreement to acquire Tesco Corporation in an all-stock transaction that values Tesco common stock at $4.62 per share

* Nabors Industries Ltd - first year operating synergies are expected to approach $20 million with full run-rate operating synergies of $30 million to $35 million

* Nabors - ‍to buy all issued, outstanding shares of Tesco, with each outstanding Tesco share being exchanged for 0.68 common shares of Nabors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.