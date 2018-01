Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd:

* NABORS ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍UNIT COMMENCED AN OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025​

* NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OF CO AND ITS UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: