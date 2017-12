Dec 4 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics Plc:

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN LEAP 2, A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL LEFAMULIN FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMMUNITY-ACQUIRED BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA IN ADULTS

* NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS PLC - ‍ANTICIPATES TOPLINE CLINICAL RESULTS FROM LEAP 2 TO BE AVAILABLE IN SPRING OF 2018​