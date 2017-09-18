BRIEF-Nabriva therapeutics announces positive topline results

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics PLC

* Nabriva Therapeutics announces positive topline results from global, phase 3 clinical trial evaluating IV and oral lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia

* Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ‍lefamulin met all primary FDA and EMA endpoints with a favorable tolerability profile​

* Nabriva - ‍in leap 1 trial, similar rate of treatment-emergent adverse events observed in lefamulin arm and moxifloxacin with or without linezolid arm​

* Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ‍company expects to complete enrollment in Q4 of 2017, and to have topline data available in spring of 2018 for leap 2​

* Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ‍death occurred with similar frequency in both lefamulin arm and moxifloxacin with or without linezolid arm​

* Nabriva Therapeutics PLC - ‍6 patients died in lefamulin arm and 5 patients died in moxifloxacin with or without linezolid arm​