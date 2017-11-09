FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.79
November 9, 2017 / 12:52 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

* Nabriva Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Q3 loss per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nabriva - On track to complete patient enrollment for second phase 3 trial, leap 2, before year end 2017, & expects topline results in spring 2018​

* Nabriva Therapeutics Plc - ‍$112.7 million cash and investments as of September 30, 2017​

* Nabriva Therapeutics Plc - ‍Cash balance is expected to fund operations into Q4 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

