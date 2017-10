Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc

* ‍Nabron International Inc - Between Sept 18 and Oct 17, it sold an aggregate of about 1.4 million shares of common stock of Tile Shop Holdings - SEC filing

* ‍Nabron International Inc says the shares sold represent 2.8 percent of the total issued and outstanding shares of Tile Shop Holdings’ common stock

* Nabron International Inc says it owns 6.9 percent stake in Tile Shop Holdings​ as of Sept 29