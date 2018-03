March 7 (Reuters) - Nacco Industries Inc:

* NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 INCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍IN 2018, NACCO EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DECREASE COMPARED WITH 2017​

* SEES 2018 PRE-TAX LOSS TO BE MODESTLY LOWER THAN ITS 2017 PRE-TAX LOSS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $33 MILLION IN 2018