Dec 27 (Reuters) - NAFAIS HOLDING CO:

* BUYS 8.2 MILLION SHARES OF AL MOWASAT HEALTHCARE CO FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 3.1 MILLION DINARS

* POST PURCHASE NAFAIS RAISES STAKE IN AL MOWASAT HEALTHCARE TO 57.4 PERCENT FROM 49.35 PERCENT Source: (bit.ly/2BZpUzW) Further company coverage: